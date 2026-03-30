FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
James Harden
Cleveland Cavaliers

James Harden

Cleveland Cavaliers • #1 GF

James Harden And Cavaliers Play Jazz On March 30

James Harden and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Utah Jazz on Monday, March 30. Harden's points prop was 20.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 149-128 win over the Heat on March 27, Harden put up 17 points, 14 assists and two steals. Harden paces his squad in assists with 8.1 per game, and averages 24.0 points and 5.0 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Jazz are conceding 125.4 points per contest, which ranks last in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
James Harden

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Cleveland CavaliersRecent Cleveland Cavaliers Player News

View All Cleveland Cavaliers Player News