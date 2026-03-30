James Harden And Cavaliers Play Jazz On March 30

In his most recent appearance, a 149-128 win over the Heat on March 27, Harden put up 17 points, 14 assists and two steals. Harden paces his squad in assists with 8.1 per game, and averages 24.0 points and 5.0 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Jazz are conceding 125.4 points per contest, which ranks last in the NBA.

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