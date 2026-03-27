James Harden And Cavaliers Take On Heat On March 27

Harden had 18 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in his most recent game, a 120-103 loss to the Heat on March 25. Harden leads his team in assists with 8.0 per game, and averages 24.1 points and 5.0 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Heat rank 22nd in the league in points allowed, conceding 117.3 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.