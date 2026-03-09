FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

James Harden And Cavaliers Take On 76ers On March 9

James Harden and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, March 9. Harden's points prop was 20.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Harden had 19 points and 10 assists in his last game, a 109-98 loss to the Celtics on March 8. Harden leads his squad in assists with 8.1 per game, and averages 24.2 points and 4.9 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The 76ers are conceding 116.1 points per game, which ranks 18th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

James Harden

