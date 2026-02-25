FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Logo
Jamal Shead
Toronto Raptors

Jamal Shead

Toronto Raptors • #23 PG

Jamal Shead And Raptors Square Off Against Spurs On Feb. 25

Jamal Shead and the Toronto Raptors play the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Shead's points prop was 6.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on Feb. 24, Shead recorded 13 points and four assists in a 116-107 loss to the Thunder. Shead is averaging 7.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs are conceding 111.9 points per game, which ranks eighth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jamal Shead

