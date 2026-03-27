Jamal Shead And Raptors Take On Pelicans On March 27

In his last game on March 25, Shead posted eight points, four assists and two steals in a 119-94 loss to the Clippers. Shead is averaging 6.5 points, 1.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 119.3 points per contest against the Pelicans, which ranks their defense 24th in the NBA in points allowed.

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