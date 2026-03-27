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Jamal Shead
Toronto Raptors

Jamal Shead

Toronto Raptors • #23 PG

Jamal Shead And Raptors Take On Pelicans On March 27

Jamal Shead and the Toronto Raptors play the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, March 27. Shead's points prop was 8.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 25, Shead posted eight points, four assists and two steals in a 119-94 loss to the Clippers. Shead is averaging 6.5 points, 1.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 119.3 points per contest against the Pelicans, which ranks their defense 24th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jamal Shead

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