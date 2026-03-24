Jamal Shead And Raptors Face Jazz On March 23
Jamal Shead and the Toronto Raptors play the Utah Jazz on Monday, March 23. Shead's points prop was 9.5 as of Monday evening.
What It Means
Last time out on March 22, Shead put up two points and six assists in a 120-98 loss to the Suns. Shead is averaging 6.5 points, 1.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
The Jazz rank last in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 124.8 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.