Jamal Shead And Raptors Face Jazz On March 23

Last time out on March 22, Shead put up two points and six assists in a 120-98 loss to the Suns. Shead is averaging 6.5 points, 1.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz rank last in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 124.8 points per contest.

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