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Jamal Shead
Toronto Raptors

Jamal Shead

Toronto Raptors • #23 PG

Jamal Shead And Raptors Play Heat On April 9

Jamal Shead and the Toronto Raptors play the Miami Heat on Thursday, April 9. Shead's points prop was 5.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 121-95 win over the Heat on April 7, Shead had three points and 11 assists. Shead is averaging 6.7 points, 1.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Heat are surrendering 118.5 points per contest, which ranks 22nd in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jamal Shead

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