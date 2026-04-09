Jamal Shead And Raptors Play Heat On April 9

In his most recent game, a 121-95 win over the Heat on April 7, Shead had three points and 11 assists. Shead is averaging 6.7 points, 1.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Heat are surrendering 118.5 points per contest, which ranks 22nd in the NBA.

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