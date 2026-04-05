Jamal Shead And Raptors Square Off Against Celtics On April 5

In his last appearance, a 128-96 win over the Grizzlies on April 3, Shead totaled 11 points, six assists and two steals. Shead is averaging 6.7 points, 1.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics are surrendering 107.1 points per game, which ranks first in the league.

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