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Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets

Jamal Murray

Denver Nuggets • #27 SG

Jamal Murray And Nuggets Square Off Against Timberwolves In Game 2

Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets play the Minnesota Timberwolves Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, April 20. Murray's points prop was 26.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on April 18, Murray recorded 30 points and seven assists in a 116-105 win over the Timberwolves. Murray averaged 25.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Timberwolves rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 114.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jamal Murray

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