Jamal Murray And Nuggets Square Off Against Timberwolves In Game 2

In his last game on April 18, Murray recorded 30 points and seven assists in a 116-105 win over the Timberwolves. Murray averaged 25.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Timberwolves rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 114.6 points per contest.

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