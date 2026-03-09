FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Jamal Murray
Jamal Murray

Denver Nuggets • #27 SG

Jamal Murray And Nuggets Take On Thunder On March 9

Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, March 9. Murray's points prop was 22.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 6, Murray recorded 12 points in a 142-103 loss to the Knicks. Murray is averaging 25.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 107.6 points per contest against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
