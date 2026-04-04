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Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets

Jamal Murray

Denver Nuggets • #27 SG

Jamal Murray And Nuggets Face Spurs On April 4

Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets play the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, April 4. Murray's points prop was 24.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Last time out on April 1, Murray put up 37 points, five assists and two blocks in a 130-117 win over the Jazz. Murray is averaging 25.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 111.1 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense sixth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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