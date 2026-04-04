Jamal Murray And Nuggets Face Spurs On April 4

Last time out on April 1, Murray put up 37 points, five assists and two blocks in a 130-117 win over the Jazz. Murray is averaging 25.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 111.1 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense sixth in the league in points allowed.

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