Jamal Murray And Nuggets Square Off Against Raptors On March 20

In his last action, a 125-118 loss to the Grizzlies on March 18, Murray tallied 19 points, eight rebounds and 12 assists. Murray is averaging 25.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 111.8 points per game against the Raptors, which ranks their defense eighth in the league in points allowed.

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