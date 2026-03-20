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Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets

Jamal Murray

Denver Nuggets • #27 SG

Jamal Murray And Nuggets Square Off Against Raptors On March 20

Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets play the Toronto Raptors on Friday, March 20. Murray's points prop was 24.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 125-118 loss to the Grizzlies on March 18, Murray tallied 19 points, eight rebounds and 12 assists. Murray is averaging 25.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 111.8 points per game against the Raptors, which ranks their defense eighth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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