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Jamal Cain
Orlando Magic

Jamal Cain

Orlando Magic • #8 SF

Jamal Cain And Magic Square Off Against Cavaliers On March 24

Jamal Cain and the Orlando Magic play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, March 24. Cain's points prop was 6.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on March 23, Cain recorded five points in a 128-126 loss to the Pacers. Cain is averaging 3.8 points, 1.3 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers rank 13th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 114.7 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jamal Cain

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