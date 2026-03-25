Jalen Wilson And Nets Take On Warriors On March 25
Jalen Wilson and the Brooklyn Nets play the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, March 25. Wilson's points prop was 10.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on March 23, Wilson put up 11 points in a 134-99 loss to the Trail Blazers. Wilson is averaging 5.6 points, 1.7 rebounds, 0.6 assists and 0.4 steals per game this season.
Opposing teams are averaging 114.9 points per contest against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 13th in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.