Jalen Wilson And Nets Take On Warriors On March 25

In his last game on March 23, Wilson put up 11 points in a 134-99 loss to the Trail Blazers. Wilson is averaging 5.6 points, 1.7 rebounds, 0.6 assists and 0.4 steals per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 114.9 points per contest against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 13th in the league in points allowed.

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