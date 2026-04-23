Jalen Williams And Thunder Play Suns In Game 2

In his last action, a 119-84 win over the Suns on April 19, Williams had 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Williams averaged 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 111.1 points per contest against the Suns, which ranks their defense sixth in the league in points allowed.

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