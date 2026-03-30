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Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder

Jalen Williams

Oklahoma City Thunder • #8 SG

Jalen Williams And Thunder Play Pistons On March 30

Jalen Williams and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Detroit Pistons on Monday, March 30. Williams' points prop was 15.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 111-100 win over the Knicks on March 29, Williams put up 22 points. Williams is averaging 17.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons are surrendering 109.5 points per game, which ranks third in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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