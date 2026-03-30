Jalen Williams And Thunder Play Pistons On March 30

In his most recent action, a 111-100 win over the Knicks on March 29, Williams put up 22 points. Williams is averaging 17.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons are surrendering 109.5 points per game, which ranks third in the NBA.

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