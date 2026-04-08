Jalen Williams And Thunder Take On Clippers On April 8

In his last game on April 5, Williams put up 15 points and seven assists in a 146-111 win over the Jazz. Williams is averaging 17.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 112.4 points per game against the Clippers, which ranks their defense 10th in the league in points allowed.

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