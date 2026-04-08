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Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder

Jalen Williams

Oklahoma City Thunder • #8 SG

Jalen Williams And Thunder Take On Clippers On April 8

Jalen Williams and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, April 8. Williams' points prop was 16.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on April 5, Williams put up 15 points and seven assists in a 146-111 win over the Jazz. Williams is averaging 17.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 112.4 points per game against the Clippers, which ranks their defense 10th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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