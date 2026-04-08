Jalen Suggs And Magic Take On Timberwolves On April 8

In his last game on April 6, Suggs put up 12 points, six rebounds, 12 assists and three steals in a 123-107 win over the Pistons. Suggs is averaging 13.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 114.1 points per contest against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 11th in the NBA in points allowed.

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