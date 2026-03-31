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Jalen Suggs
Orlando Magic

Jalen Suggs

Orlando Magic • #4 PG

Jalen Suggs And Magic Take On Suns On March 31

Jalen Suggs and the Orlando Magic play the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, March 31. Suggs' points prop was 13.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 29, Suggs put up 13 points and five assists in a 139-87 loss to the Raptors. Suggs is averaging 13.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

The Suns are surrendering 111.1 points per game, which ranks sixth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jalen Suggs

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