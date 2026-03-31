Jalen Suggs And Magic Take On Suns On March 31

Last time out on March 29, Suggs put up 13 points and five assists in a 139-87 loss to the Raptors. Suggs is averaging 13.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

The Suns are surrendering 111.1 points per game, which ranks sixth in the league.

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