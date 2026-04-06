Jalen Suggs And Magic Take On Pistons On April 6

Suggs totaled 11 points and eight assists in his most recent action, a 112-108 win over the Pelicans on April 5. Suggs is averaging 13.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, giving up 109.4 points per contest.

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