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Jalen Suggs
Orlando Magic

Jalen Suggs

Orlando Magic • #4 PG

Jalen Suggs And Magic Take On Pistons On April 6

Jalen Suggs and the Orlando Magic play the Detroit Pistons on Monday, April 6. Suggs' points prop was 14.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Suggs totaled 11 points and eight assists in his most recent action, a 112-108 win over the Pelicans on April 5. Suggs is averaging 13.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, giving up 109.4 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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