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Jalen Suggs
Orlando Magic

Jalen Suggs

Orlando Magic • #4 PG

Jalen Suggs And Magic Take On Pelicans On April 5

Jalen Suggs and the Orlando Magic play the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, April 5. Suggs' points prop was 14.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 138-127 win over the Mavericks on April 3, Suggs put up 19 points, nine assists and three steals. Suggs is averaging 13.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans rank 24th in the league in points allowed, conceding 119.4 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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