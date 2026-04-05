Jalen Suggs And Magic Take On Pelicans On April 5

In his last game, a 138-127 win over the Mavericks on April 3, Suggs put up 19 points, nine assists and three steals. Suggs is averaging 13.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans rank 24th in the league in points allowed, conceding 119.4 points per contest.

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