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Jalen Suggs
Orlando Magic

Jalen Suggs

Orlando Magic • #4 PG

Jalen Suggs And Magic Play Heat On March 14

Jalen Suggs and the Orlando Magic play the Miami Heat on Saturday, March 14. Suggs' points prop was 15.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 136-131 win over the Wizards on March 12, Suggs put up 28 points, eight assists and two steals. Suggs is averaging 14.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 116.5 points per contest against the Heat, which ranks their defense 18th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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