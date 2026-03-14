Jalen Suggs And Magic Play Heat On March 14

In his last appearance, a 136-131 win over the Wizards on March 12, Suggs put up 28 points, eight assists and two steals. Suggs is averaging 14.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 116.5 points per contest against the Heat, which ranks their defense 18th in the NBA in points allowed.

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