Jalen Suggs And Magic Square Off Against 76ers In Play-In Game

In his last game on April 12, Suggs posted 23 points and six rebounds in a 113-108 loss to the Celtics. Suggs averaged 13.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The 76ers rank 19th in the league in points allowed, giving up 116.1 points per game.

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