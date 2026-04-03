Jalen Johnson And Hawks Face Nets On April 3

In his last game on April 1, Johnson recorded 18 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists in a 130-101 win over the Magic. Johnson paces his squad in points (22.8 per game), boards (10.3) and assists (8.1). Defensively, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Nets rank 16th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 115.5 points per game.

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