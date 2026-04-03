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Jalen Johnson
Atlanta Hawks

Jalen Johnson

Atlanta Hawks • #1 SF

Jalen Johnson And Hawks Face Nets On April 3

Jalen Johnson and the Atlanta Hawks play the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, April 3. Johnson's points prop was 22.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 1, Johnson recorded 18 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists in a 130-101 win over the Magic. Johnson paces his squad in points (22.8 per game), boards (10.3) and assists (8.1). Defensively, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Nets rank 16th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 115.5 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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