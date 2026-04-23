Jalen Johnson And Hawks Play Knicks In Game 3

Last time out on April 20, Johnson posted 17 points and eight rebounds in a 107-106 win over the Knicks. Johnson averaged 22.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks are conceding 110.1 points per game, which ranks fifth in the league.

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