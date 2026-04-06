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Jalen Johnson
Atlanta Hawks

Jalen Johnson

Atlanta Hawks • #1 SF

Jalen Johnson And Hawks Play Knicks On April 6

Jalen Johnson and the Atlanta Hawks play the New York Knicks on Monday, April 6. Johnson's points prop was 21.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Johnson had 18 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in his last action, a 141-107 win over the Nets on April 3. Johnson paces his squad in points (22.8 per game), boards (10.3) and assists (8.0). At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 110.4 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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