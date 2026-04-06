Jalen Johnson And Hawks Play Knicks On April 6

Johnson had 18 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in his last action, a 141-107 win over the Nets on April 3. Johnson paces his squad in points (22.8 per game), boards (10.3) and assists (8.0). At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 110.4 points per contest.

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