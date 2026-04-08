Jalen Johnson And Hawks Take On Cavaliers On April 8

Johnson put up 21 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in his last game, a 108-105 loss to the Knicks on April 6. Johnson leads his team in points (22.7 per game), boards (10.3) and assists (8.0). At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Cavaliers rank 14th in the league in points allowed, giving up 115.3 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.