Jalen Johnson And Hawks Take On Cavaliers On April 10

Johnson totaled 12 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in his last appearance, a 122-116 loss to the Cavaliers on April 8. Johnson is tops on his squad in points (22.6 per game), boards (10.3) and assists (7.9). Defensively, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Cavaliers rank 14th in the league in points allowed, giving up 115.3 points per contest.

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