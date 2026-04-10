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Jalen Johnson
Atlanta Hawks

Jalen Johnson

Atlanta Hawks • #1 SF

Jalen Johnson And Hawks Take On Cavaliers On April 10

Jalen Johnson and the Atlanta Hawks play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, April 10. Johnson's points prop was 22.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Johnson totaled 12 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in his last appearance, a 122-116 loss to the Cavaliers on April 8. Johnson is tops on his squad in points (22.6 per game), boards (10.3) and assists (7.9). Defensively, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Cavaliers rank 14th in the league in points allowed, giving up 115.3 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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