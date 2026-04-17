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Jalen Green
Phoenix Suns

Jalen Green

Phoenix Suns • #4 SG

Jalen Green And Suns Face Warriors In Play-In Game

Jalen Green and the Phoenix Suns play the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Friday, April 17. Green's points prop was 20.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on April 14, Green recorded 35 points in a 114-110 loss to the Trail Blazers. Green averaged 17.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 115.2 points per contest against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 14th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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