Jalen Green And Suns Face Warriors In Play-In Game

Last time out on April 14, Green recorded 35 points in a 114-110 loss to the Trail Blazers. Green averaged 17.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 115.2 points per contest against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 14th in the league in points allowed.

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