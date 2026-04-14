Jalen Green And Suns Face Trail Blazers In Play-In Game

In his last game on April 8, Green recorded in a 112-107 win over the Mavericks. Green averaged 17.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.8 points per contest against the Trail Blazers, which ranks their defense 16th in the league in points allowed.

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