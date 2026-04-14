Jalen Green And Suns Face Trail Blazers In Play-In Game
Jalen Green and the Phoenix Suns play the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Tuesday, April 14. Green's points prop was 18.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on April 8, Green recorded in a 112-107 win over the Mavericks. Green averaged 17.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opposing teams are scoring 115.8 points per contest against the Trail Blazers, which ranks their defense 16th in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.