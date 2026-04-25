Jalen Green And Suns Square Off Against Thunder In Game 3

In his last game on April 22, Green posted 21 points and two steals in a 120-107 loss to the Thunder. Green averaged 17.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder are allowing 107.9 points per game, which ranks second in the NBA.

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