Jalen Green And Suns Square Off Against Thunder In Game 3
Jalen Green and the Phoenix Suns play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 25. Green's points prop was 18.5 as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
In his last game on April 22, Green posted 21 points and two steals in a 120-107 loss to the Thunder. Green averaged 17.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Thunder are allowing 107.9 points per game, which ranks second in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.