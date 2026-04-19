Jalen Green And Suns Play Thunder In Game 1

Last time out on April 17, Green posted 36 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals and three blocks in a 111-96 win over the Warriors. Green averaged 17.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder are conceding 107.9 points per game, which ranks second in the league.

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