Jalen Green And Suns Play Rockets On April 7

In his last game on April 5, Green recorded 25 points and four assists in a 120-110 win over the Bulls. Green is averaging 18.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 110 points per game against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the league in points allowed.

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