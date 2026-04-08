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Jalen Green
Phoenix Suns

Jalen Green

Phoenix Suns • #4 SG

Jalen Green And Suns Play Rockets On April 7

Jalen Green and the Phoenix Suns play the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, April 7. Green's points prop was 19.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on April 5, Green recorded 25 points and four assists in a 120-110 win over the Bulls. Green is averaging 18.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 110 points per game against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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