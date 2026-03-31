Jalen Green And Suns Face Magic On March 31

In his most recent game, a 131-105 win over the Grizzlies on March 30, Green put up 21 points, six rebounds and two steals. Green is averaging 18.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.1 points per contest against the Magic, which ranks their defense 14th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.