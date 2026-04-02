Jalen Green And Suns Face Hornets On April 2

Green put up eight points and two steals in his most recent action, a 115-111 loss to the Magic on March 31. Green is averaging 18.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 111.4 points per contest.

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