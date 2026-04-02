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Jalen Green
Phoenix Suns

Jalen Green

Phoenix Suns • #4 SG

Jalen Green And Suns Face Hornets On April 2

Jalen Green and the Phoenix Suns play the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, April 2. Green's points prop was 16.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Green put up eight points and two steals in his most recent action, a 115-111 loss to the Magic on March 31. Green is averaging 18.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 111.4 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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