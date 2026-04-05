Jalen Green And Suns Play Bulls On April 5

Last time out on April 2, Green recorded 25 points, seven assists and two steals in a 127-107 loss to the Hornets. Green is averaging 18.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls rank 28th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 121.6 points per contest.

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