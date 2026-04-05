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Jalen Green
Phoenix Suns

Jalen Green

Phoenix Suns • #4 SG

Jalen Green And Suns Play Bulls On April 5

Jalen Green and the Phoenix Suns play the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, April 5. Green's points prop was 18.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Last time out on April 2, Green recorded 25 points, seven assists and two steals in a 127-107 loss to the Hornets. Green is averaging 18.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls rank 28th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 121.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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