Jalen Duren And Pistons Square Off Against Wizards On March 19

Duren tallied 36 points and 11 rebounds in his last appearance, a 130-117 win over the Wizards on March 17. Duren is tops on his team in rebounding (10.6 per game), and averages 19.0 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Wizards are surrendering 123.8 points per game, which ranks 29th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.