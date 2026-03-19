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Jalen Duren
Detroit Pistons

Jalen Duren

Detroit Pistons C

Jalen Duren And Pistons Square Off Against Wizards On March 19

Jalen Duren and the Detroit Pistons play the Washington Wizards on Thursday, March 19. Duren's points prop was 23.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Duren tallied 36 points and 11 rebounds in his last appearance, a 130-117 win over the Wizards on March 17. Duren is tops on his team in rebounding (10.6 per game), and averages 19.0 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Wizards are surrendering 123.8 points per game, which ranks 29th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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