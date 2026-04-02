Jalen Duren And Pistons Face Timberwolves On April 2

Last time out on March 31, Duren posted 31 points and nine rebounds in a 127-116 win over the Raptors. Duren is tops on his team in rebounding (10.6 per game), and averages 19.5 points and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Timberwolves rank 11th in the league in points allowed, giving up 114.1 points per contest.

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