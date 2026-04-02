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Jalen Duren
Detroit Pistons

Jalen Duren

Detroit Pistons C

Jalen Duren And Pistons Face Timberwolves On April 2

Jalen Duren and the Detroit Pistons play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, April 2. Duren's points prop was 22.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 31, Duren posted 31 points and nine rebounds in a 127-116 win over the Raptors. Duren is tops on his team in rebounding (10.6 per game), and averages 19.5 points and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Timberwolves rank 11th in the league in points allowed, giving up 114.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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