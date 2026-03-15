Jalen Duren And Pistons Play Raptors On March 15

Duren had 30 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks in his last appearance, a 126-110 win over the Grizzlies on March 13. Duren is tops on his team in rebounding (10.6 per game), and averages 18.7 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Raptors are giving up 111.9 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA.

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