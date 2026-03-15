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Jalen Duren
Detroit Pistons

Jalen Duren

Detroit Pistons C

Jalen Duren And Pistons Play Raptors On March 15

Jalen Duren and the Detroit Pistons play the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, March 15. Duren's points prop was 19.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Duren had 30 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks in his last appearance, a 126-110 win over the Grizzlies on March 13. Duren is tops on his team in rebounding (10.6 per game), and averages 18.7 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Raptors are giving up 111.9 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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