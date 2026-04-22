Jalen Duren And Pistons Take On Magic In Game 2

Duren put up eight points and seven rebounds in his most recent action, a 112-101 loss to the Magic on April 19. Duren averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Magic rank 13th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 115.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.