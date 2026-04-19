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Jalen Duren
Detroit Pistons

Jalen Duren

Detroit Pistons C

Jalen Duren And Pistons Face Magic In Game 1

Jalen Duren and the Detroit Pistons play the Orlando Magic Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 19. Duren's points prop was 20.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Duren put up 20 points, nine rebounds and four assists in his last appearance, a 118-100 win over the Hornets on April 10. Duren averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.1 points per contest against the Magic, which ranks their defense 13th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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