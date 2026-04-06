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Jalen Duren
Detroit Pistons

Jalen Duren

Detroit Pistons C

Jalen Duren And Pistons Square Off Against Magic On April 6

Jalen Duren and the Detroit Pistons play the Orlando Magic on Monday, April 6. Duren's points prop was 22.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 116-93 win over the 76ers on April 4, Duren had 16 points and seven rebounds. Duren is tops on his team in rebounding (10.6 per game), and averages 19.5 points and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Magic rank 14th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 115.3 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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