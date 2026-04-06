Jalen Duren And Pistons Square Off Against Magic On April 6

In his last game, a 116-93 win over the 76ers on April 4, Duren had 16 points and seven rebounds. Duren is tops on his team in rebounding (10.6 per game), and averages 19.5 points and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Magic rank 14th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 115.3 points per game.

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