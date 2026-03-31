Jalen Brunson And Knicks Face Rockets On March 31

In his most recent appearance, a 111-100 loss to the Thunder on March 29, Brunson had 32 points and five assists. Brunson is tops on his squad in both points (26.3 per game) and assists (6.7), and averages 3.4 boards. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Rockets rank fourth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 110.1 points per contest.

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