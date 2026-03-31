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Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson

New York Knicks • #11 PG

Jalen Brunson And Knicks Face Rockets On March 31

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks play the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, March 31. Brunson's points prop was 24.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 111-100 loss to the Thunder on March 29, Brunson had 32 points and five assists. Brunson is tops on his squad in both points (26.3 per game) and assists (6.7), and averages 3.4 boards. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Rockets rank fourth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 110.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jalen Brunson

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