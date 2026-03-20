Jalen Brunson And Knicks Face Nets On March 20

In his last game, a 110-107 win over the Warriors on March 15, Brunson totaled 30 points, nine assists and two steals. Brunson paces his team in both points (26.3 per game) and assists (6.6), and averages 3.4 boards. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Nets are giving up 115.7 points per game, which ranks 16th in the NBA.

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