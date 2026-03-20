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Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson

New York Knicks • #11 PG

Jalen Brunson And Knicks Face Nets On March 20

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks play the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, March 20. Brunson's points prop was 24.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 110-107 win over the Warriors on March 15, Brunson totaled 30 points, nine assists and two steals. Brunson paces his team in both points (26.3 per game) and assists (6.6), and averages 3.4 boards. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Nets are giving up 115.7 points per game, which ranks 16th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jalen Brunson

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