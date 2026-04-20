Jalen Brunson And Knicks Play Hawks In Game 2

Brunson totaled 28 points and seven assists in his last action, a 113-102 win over the Hawks on April 18. Brunson averaged 26.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Hawks rank 18th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 116 points per game.

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