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Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson

New York Knicks • #11 PG

Jalen Brunson And Knicks Play Hawks In Game 2

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks play the Atlanta Hawks Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, April 20. Brunson's points prop was 26.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Brunson totaled 28 points and seven assists in his last action, a 113-102 win over the Hawks on April 18. Brunson averaged 26.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Hawks rank 18th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 116 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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