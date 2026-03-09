FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson

New York Knicks • #11 PG

Jalen Brunson And Knicks Square Off Against Clippers On March 9

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks play the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, March 9. Brunson's points prop was 24.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

In his last action, a 110-97 loss to the Lakers on March 8, Brunson totaled 24 points, six rebounds and seven assists. Brunson is tops on his squad in both points (26.2 per game) and assists (6.5), and averages 3.4 boards. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Opposing teams are scoring 112.2 points per game against the Clippers, which ranks their defense ninth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jalen Brunson

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

New York KnicksRecent New York Knicks Player News

View All New York Knicks Player News