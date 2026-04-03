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Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson

New York Knicks • #11 PG

Jalen Brunson And Knicks Take On Bulls On April 3

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks play the Chicago Bulls on Friday, April 3. Brunson's points prop was 26.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 111-94 loss to the Rockets on March 31, Brunson totaled 12 points, six rebounds and eight assists. Brunson paces his team in both points (26.1 per game) and assists (6.7), and averages 3.4 boards. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Bulls rank 28th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 121.4 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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