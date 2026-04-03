Jalen Brunson And Knicks Take On Bulls On April 3

In his most recent action, a 111-94 loss to the Rockets on March 31, Brunson totaled 12 points, six rebounds and eight assists. Brunson paces his team in both points (26.1 per game) and assists (6.7), and averages 3.4 boards. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Bulls rank 28th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 121.4 points per contest.

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