Jakob Poeltl
Toronto Raptors

Jakob Poeltl

Toronto Raptors • #19 C

Jakob Poeltl And Raptors Face Rockets On March 10

Jakob Poeltl and the Toronto Raptors play the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, March 10. Poeltl's points prop was 10.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 122-92 win over the Mavericks on March 8, Poeltl tallied 16 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Poeltl is averaging 9.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets rank fourth in the league in points allowed, giving up 109.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jakob Poeltl

