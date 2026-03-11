Jakob Poeltl And Raptors Face Pelicans On March 11
Jakob Poeltl and the Toronto Raptors play the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, March 11. Poeltl's points prop was 11.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game, a 122-92 win over the Mavericks on March 8, Poeltl tallied 16 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Poeltl is averaging 9.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.
The Pelicans rank 27th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 120.2 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.