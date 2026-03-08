Jakob Poeltl And Raptors Take On Mavericks On March 8
Jakob Poeltl and the Toronto Raptors play the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, March 8. Poeltl's points prop was 10.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on March 5, Poeltl put up nine points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 115-107 loss to the Timberwolves. Poeltl is averaging 9.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.
The Mavericks are giving up 117.7 points per game, which ranks 22nd in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.